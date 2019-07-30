Imoteca: Old Apartments Lose Ground on Real Estate Market



Nearly 60% of prospective homebuyers choose new apartments, while old apartments lose ground as the supply of new housing is on the rise and prices have stabilized, a study by Imoteca showed Tuesday. Imoteca: Old Apartments Lose Ground on Real Estate Market.Nearly 60% of prospective homebuyers choose new apartments, while old apartments lose ground as the supply of new housing is on the rise and prices have stabilized, a study by Imoteca showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]