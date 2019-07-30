"Hello, 112!!! I am Alexandra and I want to LIVE"/ Students’ protest in memory of teeenager killed in Caracal



"Hello, 112 !!! I am Alexandra and I want to LIVE", "At Caracal Romania failed", "It could have been me. It could have been you", "We are not a generation without a future, we are the generation who will fight for this people" are some of the messages written and carried by about 100 students from the high schools and schools in Caracal, some of them colleagues of Alexandra Macesanu, the 15-year-old teenager about whom there is evidence that she was raped and killed by a 66-year-old former mechanic Gheorghe Dinca, who protested Monday evening in front of the town's police station and City Hall headquarters, then marched on the streets to the home of the accused man. The youth chanted "Resignation", "Shame, shame on you", "The state kills us", as well as the names of the two teenagers whom Gheorghe Dinca acknowledged in front of the prosecutors that he killed. The high school students also specified that they requested authorization from the Caracal City Hall to organize the protest, but they received the authorization only for Wednesday, July 31, so they decided that they could not wait any longer and that they should take to the street as soon as possible to voice their dissatisfaction with how the authorities handled the case of their colleague and that of Luiza Melencu, the other teenager who ended up being killed by the same Gheorghe Dinca. The students protested for about an hour in front of Gheorghe Dinca's house, where they also chanted the names of the killed girls, Alexandra and Luiza, but also messages such as "Get out, filthy dog", "Death for death" and "The Gendarmerie defends thievery." The youth protest was joined by some adults from Caracal who came in front of Gheorghe Dinca's house, where they chanted and lit candles.

