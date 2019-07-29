Assigning blame in Caracal case should be evidence not emotion-based say prosecutors’ reps



About the recent tragic event in Caracal, where a hitch-hiking teenage girl was reportedly kidnapped, raped and murdered as the authorities took a long time to act on her emergency calls, the Prosecutors’ Section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Monday said that "the legal truth and responsibilities should be proven and established on the basis of evidence and in no way under the influence of public emotion or media pressure." "The prosecutors’ section deeply regrets the tragic events that occurred in the Caracal area and is with the victims’ hard-hit families. Amidst a flurry of public statements of late, the Prosecutors’ Section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) is urging all representatives of the institutions involved, the judiciary, to display decency and reservations over the events," according to a press statement released by the Prosecutors’ Section on Monday. It also voices the section’s disagreement with the "politicisation of the matter" and the "media attempts" at "influencing" public opinion in order to establish "at any price" judgments and to assign legal blame to magistrates "based on speculation despite factual elements having not been fully established." "The Prosecutors’ Section wants to assure the public that the culprits will pay, but as in any ongoing investigation, the legal truth and responsibilities must be proven and established on the basis of evidence and in no way under the influence of public emotion or media pressure; all legal measures are should be taken to ensure that the work of the judiciary is carried out with all due diligence," according to the CSM statement. In order to be able to carry out its tasks, judicial bodies must be accorded an adequate legal framework and the necessary logistics and human resources. "The Prosecutors’ Section has many times sounded the alarm over the deficiencies of the legislative process in criminal law, as well as concerns about amending the legislation on the organisation of the judiciary to weaken the response capacity and disposes the investigative bodies of tools. Experts of the European Commission, the Venice Commission and the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) have also mentioned similar issues." The Prosecutors’ Section is giving assurances that it will take all the necessary steps under its jurisdiction to increase the efficiency of the criminal prosecution process and the good dispensation of justice, while also waiting for the conclusions of the inspections carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office with the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation and the Judicial Inspection in connection with the events. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Assigning blame in Caracal case should be evidence not emotion-based say prosecutors’ reps.About the recent tragic event in Caracal, where a hitch-hiking teenage girl was reportedly kidnapped, raped and murdered as the authorities took a long time to act on her emergency calls, the Prosecutors’ Section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Monday said that "the legal truth and responsibilities should be proven and established on the basis of evidence and in no way under the influence of public emotion or media pressure." "The prosecutors’ section deeply regrets the tragic events that occurred in the Caracal area and is with the victims’ hard-hit families. Amidst a flurry of public statements of late, the Prosecutors’ Section of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) is urging all representatives of the institutions involved, the judiciary, to display decency and reservations over the events," according to a press statement released by the Prosecutors’ Section on Monday. It also voices the section’s disagreement with the "politicisation of the matter" and the "media attempts" at "influencing" public opinion in order to establish "at any price" judgments and to assign legal blame to magistrates "based on speculation despite factual elements having not been fully established." "The Prosecutors’ Section wants to assure the public that the culprits will pay, but as in any ongoing investigation, the legal truth and responsibilities must be proven and established on the basis of evidence and in no way under the influence of public emotion or media pressure; all legal measures are should be taken to ensure that the work of the judiciary is carried out with all due diligence," according to the CSM statement. In order to be able to carry out its tasks, judicial bodies must be accorded an adequate legal framework and the necessary logistics and human resources. "The Prosecutors’ Section has many times sounded the alarm over the deficiencies of the legislative process in criminal law, as well as concerns about amending the legislation on the organisation of the judiciary to weaken the response capacity and disposes the investigative bodies of tools. Experts of the European Commission, the Venice Commission and the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) have also mentioned similar issues." The Prosecutors’ Section is giving assurances that it will take all the necessary steps under its jurisdiction to increase the efficiency of the criminal prosecution process and the good dispensation of justice, while also waiting for the conclusions of the inspections carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office with the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation and the Judicial Inspection in connection with the events. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Erste CEO: Romanian Banking System Works Very Well, Boasts Very Good Banks The Romanian banking system is doing very well, boasting very good banks, Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), said Wednesday, in Vienna.



Garanti Romania Group Posts RON98M Consolidated Net Profit In 1H/2019 Financial group Garanti Romania, which includes Garanti Bank, Garanti Leasing, and consumer lending company Garanti Credite de Consum, reported a consolidated net profit of RON98 million in the first half of 2019, up 25% compared with the year-earlier period, the group said (...)



PM Dancila: Romanians should continue trust in Interior Ministry, which ensures people's security The control body of the prime minister started on Tuesday an inquiry into how the department of the Interior Ministry (MAI) acted in the Caracal case, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Wednesday, adding that Romanians should continue to believe in MAI. "Over the last days, I have made a (...)



WeWork Enters Romanian Market; Fully Leases Forte Partners' Matei Millo Office Building Forte Partners, the most active developer on the Romanian office space market, has concluded an agreement with U.S. WeWork, one of the largest coworking space operators, for the lease of some 8,000 square meters of office space within the future office space project Matei Millo, located in the (...)



Iulius Group, Atterbury Europe Invest EUR8.7M In Park To Be Part Of Iulius Town Compound In Timisoara Real estate developer Iulius Group, held by businessman Iulian Dascalu, has invested EUR8.7 million in a park which will be part of Iulius Town in Timisoara, a mixed-use compound consisting of office spaces and a shopping mall.



Warehouse Developer WDP Revenues Grow 12.5% in 1H Belgian warehouse developer WDP, which manages a portfolio of over 700,000 square meters of logistical spaces in Romania, posted revenues of EUR73 million in the first half, up 12.5% on the year, due to growth in Romania and the (...)



Activity report of Bucharest City Hall shows lack of communication with citizens (civic organizations) The main conclusions of the activity report of the last year of the General mayor and the General Council of the Bucharest Municipality (CGMB), released on Wednesday by ActiveWatch, CeRe and OPTAR, target the lack of communication with citizens - only 1.6 percent of the draft bills being (...)

