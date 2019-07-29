 
Caracal case/ Gen. Balan says STS didn’t supply Police with three wrong adresses
Caracal case/ Gen. Balan says STS didn’t supply Police with three wrong adresses.
Special Telecommunications Service (STS) First Deputy, Brigadier General Sorin Balan, told the hearings in the Chamber’s Defence Committee on Monday that the Service didn’t supply the three wrong addresses to the Police, as in the case of the calls initiated from a mobile phone, the information is graphic, a postal address being only available in the case of land phones. "We don’t supply postal addresses for the specialized intervention agencies, except for the situations when the call to 112 is made from a land phone line. We didn’t supply the three addresses. We cannot. I want to inform you that the location information taken over from the mobile operators is displayed in a graphic format both at the STS operator and at all the other agencies, the Police included. We didn’t supply addresses. (...) Accessing the location information was available in the system since the first call - 11,05 - and opening the location app for the first time at the police operator was done at 12,08. There were requests of the police operator to ensure support on using the app for visualising the information projection, which was done, (...) the last [support] being at 12,32," he told the Defence Committee. Balan pointed out the STS operators, following the Police requests, initiated nine calls to the victim’s mobile to get clearer location information. "Unfortunately, the phone was switched off," Brigadier General Sorin Balan added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)  

