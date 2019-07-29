PM Dancila: STS chief’s resignation-necessary from day one; normally, President should have dismissed him



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated that the resignation of Special Telecommunications Service (STS) chief Ionel-Sorinel Vasilica was necessary from day one, due to the disastrous management of the Caracal case, not for the damage to the institution’s reputation and she criticised President Klaus Iohannis for not dismissing the STS chief. "I welcome the resignation of STS chief, however, I would have wanted [that his decision] be motivated when listening to the voice of society and responsibility toward the service he led. I wish we hadn’t seen such arrogance from Mr Vasilica’s part. This resignation was necessary from day one, for the disastrous management of the case in Olt, not for the damage to the institution’s reputation. It is inappropriate for the STS chief to speak about image in such a situation. I cannot fail to notice that President Iohannis didn’t react and didn’t take any measure regarding the STS chief. Normally, the President should have dismissed him. Therefore, we see how in Mr Iohannis’s case, the normalcy happens later to the institution chiefs that he appoints and it is based on wrong motivations," Viorica Dancila wrote on her Facebook page. She reacted also to Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dan Barna’s statements, with the PM labeling his public appearance related to the Caracal case as "overzealous and late." "Today, we are also witnessing an overzealous show out - equally late and full of amateurism - from Mr Barna’s part, whom I shall say to just that: the necessary decisions will be made by the Executive based on the analysis and reports issued by the working group led by Mr Raed Arafat. Moreover, I will request the emergency gathering of Parliament in an extraordinary session and we will implement the decisions through OUG [Gov’t Emergency Ordinance]. The Government won’t waste any time. I receive conclusions daily from the working group, which we analyse together and which we will transpose into legislative measures, taking into account the existing legislation and the CCR [the Constitutional Court of Romania] decisions. I am making this clarification regarding the pieces of information emerging in the public space regarding the prepay phone cards. We know well the CCR decisions in the area and we will constantly take them into account. There will be no legislative measure to counter these decisions that are mandatory for every Romanian citizen," Dancila stated. In her view, the topic regarding the Caracal case is well politicised. "We are already witnessing a lot of illicit politicisation of this topic. Ever since Friday, I called for decency and responsibility, principles which ’the candidates’ trample all over day by day," Dancila also stated. 