As many as 1,420 Romanian voters sign up for vote with www.votstrainatate.ro in one day



The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) has informed that as many as 1,420 Romanian voters have signed up with www.votstrainatate.ro to be able to cast ballots while abroad from the moment of the start of registrations process on July 28, 2019, 12:00hrs. "Of the two available options: postal voting or in-person voting at a polling station abroad that is closer to home or residence, the most widely used option is postal voting," AEP said in a press statement released on Monday. AEP is calling on all enfranchised Romanian citizens outside Romania to sign up with www.votstrainatate.ro to be able exercise their right to vote in this autumn's presidential election under the best circumstances, mentioning that the registration forms will be active until September 11, 2019. "AEP is in constant contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry for Romanians Abroad on informing the voters abroad about the voting options they available to them for this election and for the good organisation of the electoral process. In this sense, a broad communication campaign will be launched aiming at the correct and efficient information of the enfranchised Romanian nationals having the right to vote abroad," AEP informs. Questions and notifications regarding the pre-registration and registration procedure can be sent to contact@votstrainatate.ro. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author; Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)