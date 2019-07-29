Legislation on 112 emergency phone number to be urgently amended



The ruling coalition made up of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) convened on Monday to discuss urgent measures ordered by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila following the tragedy in Caracal blamed on inefficient response to emergency calls. During the meeting, mention was made of the establishment of an inter-ministerial working group to develop a plan of measures to increase the response time in critical situations, coordinated by senior official with the Interior Ministry Raed Arafat, according to a press statement released by PSD. "The PM's working group entrusted with working out solutions for the improvement of the 112 emergency call system and the localisation system is currently preparing an analysis and a plan for changes to the legislation, which will be made under an emergency ordinance. Parliament will urgently convene in an extraordinary session to pass them," the press statement points out. Another topic on the agenda was the future national budget revision. "Following today's discussions, it was found that the necessary funds for the income of the population, meaning wages and pensions, are secured, including raising the pension computation point from September 1. The incoming revision will also emphasise national investment projects, along with local ones, with both being seen as a major priority of the government," PSD says in its statement. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)