Antitrust Body Clears Rohrer Group To Acquire R&R Oil Service



Romania's antitrust body has cleared Rohrer Group to acquire R&R Oil Service – R.O.S. SRL and some assets of RIG Service SA, and of Grup Petrol Marin SA., the institution said Tuesday.