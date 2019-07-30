Mediapost Hit Mail Group Relocates Operations To New Warehouse; Eyes EUR25M Turnover In 2019



Mediapost Hit Mail, an integrator of direct marketing services, held by a division of France's postal service company, in July has transferred its operations to a new warehouse, of 10,000 square meters, located in Dragomiresti-Vale, on Bucharest's northwest ring (...)