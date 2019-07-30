ABN Systems International, Holder Of Tellur Brand, Eyes 20% Higher Turnover, Of EUR23M, In 2019



Local company ABN Systems International, which holds the Tellur brand, an integrator and distributor of electronic equipment and telecom accessories, expects a 20% increase in turnover in 2019, to EUR23 million, after having expanded its storage capacity in the western part of capital city (...)