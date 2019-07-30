Investigation opens in non-observance of 112 emergency call procedures



Prosecutors with the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) have opened an in rem criminal case regarding the recent Caracal crimes, for negligence in connection with the non-observance of the procedures by the police officer who took the 112 emergency phone calls of 15-year-old Alexandra Macesanu. In a press statement released on Tuesday, DIICOT said that it ordered on Tuesday the commencement of in rem criminal prosecution of negligence as defined in Article 298 of the Criminal Code "regarding the telephone calls initiated by the victim M.A.M. to the Single Emergency Number 112, namely the observance of the specific procedures in such situations." On the other hand, DIICOT mentions that, between 2004 and 2019, there was no case of criminal activities carried out by Gheorghe Dinca on the dockets of DIICOT Craiova or DIICOT Olt. In connection with the disappearance of the 18-year-old girl Mihaela Luiza Melencu, DIICOT says it was notified of the human trafficking offence only on June 5, more than a month after the crime was committed, although the criminal complaint had been filed by the girl’s grandfather with the Diosti Police Station since April 15. In this case, DIICOT details what criminal acts were carried out after June 5, including a lie detector test taken by the grandfather and mother of the 18-year-old girl, after contradictory aspects were found in their statements. * June 5, 2019 - case file 203/D/P/2019 was registered with the DIICOT - Craiova Local Service; * June 6, 2019 - the commencement of in rem criminal prosecution of human trafficking was ordered, as provided for in Article 210 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code (regarding the victim Mihaela Luiza Melencu) * June 12, 2019 - forensic expertise was ordered; * June 12, 2019 - ordinance was issued for a forensic expertise in order to improve some images captured by surveillance cameras, as well as the report thereby enclosed; * June 17, 2019 - July 18.07.2019 - witness hearings; * June 24, 2019 - a computer search authorised by the judge was conducted; * June 28, 2019 - specific scene search activities; *July 4, 2019 - a report was issued on a forensic expertise ordered on July 1, 2019 regarding the detection of a simulated behaviour towards the victim’s grandfather and mother (consent statements), as a result of finding contradictory aspects in their statements; *July 10, 2019 - activities were conducted to identify the mobile device used by the victim; *June 10, 2019 - July 19, 2019 activities were carried out based on special research methods; * July 11, 2019 - ordinance was issued for copying computer data from the computer data storage means, devices and computer systems mentioned in the computer search warrant 121 of July 11, 2019; * July 11, 2019 - warrant was issued to perform a computer search on the mobile device of a witness. 