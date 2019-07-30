CSAT meeting ends



Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting concluded on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace after almost two hours of discussions. The meeting was attended by President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, National Defence Minister Gabriel Les, resigning Interior Minister Nicolae Moga, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu, Justice Minister Ana Birchall, Economy Minister Niculae Badalau, Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, Chief of General Staff Nicolae Ciuca, Presidential Advisor for National Security Ion Oprisor and CSAT Secretary Mihai Somordolea. The directors of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) were not in attendance, being represented by substitutes. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)