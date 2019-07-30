Wimbledon champ Halep says she would like to play a match with President Iohannis
Jul 30, 2019
Wimbledon champ Halep says she would like to play a match with President Iohannis.
2019 Wimbledon Open women’s singles champion Simona Halep, who was decorated on Tuesday by Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis with the ’Star of Romania’ in rank of Knight, said after the award ceremony that he she would like to play a tennis match with Iohannis.
"I would like to play a match with Mr President, I have not done it yet, but why not?! (...) I have never seen him play and I have never had the opportunity to play against him, so I can’t say [what kind of a tennis player President Iohannis is], " Halep said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.
She said she would like to be part of a retinue of President Klaus Iohannis.
"I would be very pleased if I could attend such a meeting, but I still do not know what such a meeting entails, so I will not give an answer now, but I’ll do some research, and if I am to be invited I will go," she added.
Halep said she was excited about the award. "It was more exciting and the emotions were different, which is why I felt such a pressure, but it was a nice moment and it is definitely one of the events I will never forget," the Wimbledon champ acknowledged.
Halep confessed that never in her childhood dreams did she dream about reaching such a performance, but that she worked hard to reach this level. "I was afraid of dreaming that I would reach the highest level," she added.
In her opinion, children are now likely to perform well.
"I believe that if people improve conditions for them, we have an additional chance of having more champions. I think that anyone can do anything, nothing is impossible and I hope through my results to inspire the little children and show them that anything is possible. I very much wish that we had a new generation of tennis players, with many prospects and much confidence," said Halep.
She suggested the construction of a grass court in Bucharest, saying that she hoped that her former coach would return to her team.
"I do not know if [the court shall be in her hometown of] Constanta; I think it would be more useful in Bucharest, because there are more tennis players in Bucharest and, after a certain age, you have to come to the capital to play professional tennis," added Halep.
Halep showed that she is ready for the US Open tournament. "I’m ready. I returned from vacation two days ago and I’m ready. (...) Every day is a target for me. As I started this year, relaxed and giving all for every match, so I will do from now on," she said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]