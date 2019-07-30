CSAT meeting starts at Cotroceni Presidential Palace



Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) meeting which will include discussions about the Caracal case started on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. The meeting is attended by President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, National Defence Minister Gabriel Les, resigning Interior Minister Nicolae Moga, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu, Justice Minister Ana Birchall, Economy Minister Niculae Badalau, Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici, Chief of General Staff Nicolae Ciuca, Presidential Advisor for National Security Ion Oprisor and CSAT Secretary Mihai Somordolea. The directors of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE) are not in attendance, being represented by substitutes. President Klaus Iohannis mentioned, at the end of last week, that within this meeting also discussed will be the tragedy in Caracal. At this meeting also, President Iohannis will inform the Council members regarding the resignation of Ionel Vasilica from the helm of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS). The head of state convened this CSAT meeting last week. Public Finance Minister Eugen Teodorovici announced ever since last Thursday, in the context of the discussions regarding the budget revision, that a CSAT meeting would take place. "There are a few things to be concluded. Its approval [of the budget revision] in the Government depends on the CSAT. The CSAT meeting will convene next week, which means that the revision won't take place on 31 July, because there are many steps to be made: the CSAT meeting, the Fiscal Council, the Economic and Social Council (CES), and then July 31 will probably not be a feasible date for revision. Perhaps, the next week will," Finance Minister Teodorovici stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Erste CEO: Romanian Banking System Works Very Well, Boasts Very Good Banks The Romanian banking system is doing very well, boasting very good banks, Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), said Wednesday, in Vienna.



Garanti Romania Group Posts RON98M Consolidated Net Profit In 1H/2019 Financial group Garanti Romania, which includes Garanti Bank, Garanti Leasing, and consumer lending company Garanti Credite de Consum, reported a consolidated net profit of RON98 million in the first half of 2019, up 25% compared with the year-earlier period, the group said (...)



PM Dancila: Romanians should continue trust in Interior Ministry, which ensures people's security The control body of the prime minister started on Tuesday an inquiry into how the department of the Interior Ministry (MAI) acted in the Caracal case, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Wednesday, adding that Romanians should continue to believe in MAI. "Over the last days, I have made a (...)



WeWork Enters Romanian Market; Fully Leases Forte Partners' Matei Millo Office Building Forte Partners, the most active developer on the Romanian office space market, has concluded an agreement with U.S. WeWork, one of the largest coworking space operators, for the lease of some 8,000 square meters of office space within the future office space project Matei Millo, located in the (...)



Iulius Group, Atterbury Europe Invest EUR8.7M In Park To Be Part Of Iulius Town Compound In Timisoara Real estate developer Iulius Group, held by businessman Iulian Dascalu, has invested EUR8.7 million in a park which will be part of Iulius Town in Timisoara, a mixed-use compound consisting of office spaces and a shopping mall.



Warehouse Developer WDP Revenues Grow 12.5% in 1H Belgian warehouse developer WDP, which manages a portfolio of over 700,000 square meters of logistical spaces in Romania, posted revenues of EUR73 million in the first half, up 12.5% on the year, due to growth in Romania and the (...)



Activity report of Bucharest City Hall shows lack of communication with citizens (civic organizations) The main conclusions of the activity report of the last year of the General mayor and the General Council of the Bucharest Municipality (CGMB), released on Wednesday by ActiveWatch, CeRe and OPTAR, target the lack of communication with citizens - only 1.6 percent of the draft bills being (...)

