Edenred Romania Acquires Benefit Online



Edenred Romania, which issues cards and benefits vouchers for employees, has acquired the company Benefit Online, the largest platform of flexible extra-salary benefits in Romania, established six years ago by entrepreneurs Adrian Sarbu and Stelian (...) Edenred Romania Acquires Benefit Online.Edenred Romania, which issues cards and benefits vouchers for employees, has acquired the company Benefit Online, the largest platform of flexible extra-salary benefits in Romania, established six years ago by entrepreneurs Adrian Sarbu and Stelian (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]