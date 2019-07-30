Iohannis: Regaining confidence in institutions by eliminating those who do not do their job



President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the meeting on Tuesday of the Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) looked into reports from the Interior Ministry (MIA) and the Special Telecommunications System (STS) on the Caracal case, adding that the citizens must regain their confidence in the state by definitively eliminating from the system those who do not do their job. "The citizens must regain confidence in the state and in its institutions, to feel protected in their own country, and a first mandatory step is definitive elimination from the system of those who do not carry out this duty," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)