President signs decree appointing Deputy PM Fifor acting interior minister



President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday a decree appointing Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Fifor interim interior minister. He also signed a decree taking note of the resignation of Nicolae Moga as the interior minister and notes the termination of Moga’s governmental position. Moga announced on Tuesday having stepped down. "Following a conversation this morning with Prime Minister of Romania Viorica Dancila, I decided to step down from the position of Minister of Internal Affairs. I took this decision in order to salvage some of the hard-hit prestige of the ministry as a result of deficient activity by some of its employees who were fired or are to be otherwise punished," Moga said at the Government House. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, publisher: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) President signs decree appointing Deputy PM Fifor acting interior minister.President Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday a decree appointing Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Fifor interim interior minister. He also signed a decree taking note of the resignation of Nicolae Moga as the interior minister and notes the termination of Moga’s governmental position. Moga announced on Tuesday having stepped down. "Following a conversation this morning with Prime Minister of Romania Viorica Dancila, I decided to step down from the position of Minister of Internal Affairs. I took this decision in order to salvage some of the hard-hit prestige of the ministry as a result of deficient activity by some of its employees who were fired or are to be otherwise punished," Moga said at the Government House. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, publisher: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]