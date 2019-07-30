|
|
|
Heineken Beer Volumes Up Over 10% In 1H/2019
Jul 30, 2019
Heineken Beer Volumes Up Over 10% In 1H/2019.
Heineken, one of the best-selling beer brands in Romania, reported a double-digit growth in beer volumes (over 10%, ed.n.) in the first half of 2019, according to the latest report of Dutch-based parent company.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Erste CEO: Romanian Banking System Works Very Well, Boasts Very Good Banks
The Romanian banking system is doing very well, boasting very good banks, Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), said Wednesday, in Vienna.
Garanti Romania Group Posts RON98M Consolidated Net Profit In 1H/2019
Financial group Garanti Romania, which includes Garanti Bank, Garanti Leasing, and consumer lending company Garanti Credite de Consum, reported a consolidated net profit of RON98 million in the first half of 2019, up 25% compared with the year-earlier period, the group said (...)
PM Dancila: Romanians should continue trust in Interior Ministry, which ensures people's security
The control body of the prime minister started on Tuesday an inquiry into how the department of the Interior Ministry (MAI) acted in the Caracal case, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Wednesday, adding that Romanians should continue to believe in MAI.
"Over the last days, I have made a (...)
WeWork Enters Romanian Market; Fully Leases Forte Partners' Matei Millo Office Building
Forte Partners, the most active developer on the Romanian office space market, has concluded an agreement with U.S. WeWork, one of the largest coworking space operators, for the lease of some 8,000 square meters of office space within the future office space project Matei Millo, located in the (...)
Iulius Group, Atterbury Europe Invest EUR8.7M In Park To Be Part Of Iulius Town Compound In Timisoara
Real estate developer Iulius Group, held by businessman Iulian Dascalu, has invested EUR8.7 million in a park which will be part of Iulius Town in Timisoara, a mixed-use compound consisting of office spaces and a shopping mall.
Warehouse Developer WDP Revenues Grow 12.5% in 1H
Belgian warehouse developer WDP, which manages a portfolio of over 700,000 square meters of logistical spaces in Romania, posted revenues of EUR73 million in the first half, up 12.5% on the year, due to growth in Romania and the (...)
Activity report of Bucharest City Hall shows lack of communication with citizens (civic organizations)
The main conclusions of the activity report of the last year of the General mayor and the General Council of the Bucharest Municipality (CGMB), released on Wednesday by ActiveWatch, CeRe and OPTAR, target the lack of communication with citizens - only 1.6 percent of the draft bills being (...)
|