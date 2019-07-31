New Owners of Sidex Galati Plan to Achieve Significant Growth in Sales by 2022



The first concrete step of the new owners of the Sidex Galati steel mill was the rename the plant from ArcelorMittal to Liberty Galati. Jon Bolton, CEO of Liberty Steel Continental Europe, told ZF in his first appearance before the media in Romania that the target was to have the plant achieve (...) New Owners of Sidex Galati Plan to Achieve Significant Growth in Sales by 2022.The first concrete step of the new owners of the Sidex Galati steel mill was the rename the plant from ArcelorMittal to Liberty Galati. Jon Bolton, CEO of Liberty Steel Continental Europe, told ZF in his first appearance before the media in Romania that the target was to have the plant achieve (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]