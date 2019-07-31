Louis Vuitton Increases Production in Romania, Mass-Market Brands Scale Back Local Operations



Luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Akris continue to develop local manufacturing operations and hire people, while mass-market brands are cutting the number of plants they work with to make the shoes and apparel they sell throughout the world, ZF has found from publicly available (...) Louis Vuitton Increases Production in Romania, Mass-Market Brands Scale Back Local Operations.Luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Akris continue to develop local manufacturing operations and hire people, while mass-market brands are cutting the number of plants they work with to make the shoes and apparel they sell throughout the world, ZF has found from publicly available (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]