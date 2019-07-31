Louis Vuitton Increases Production in Romania, Mass-Market Brands Scale Back Local Operations
Jul 31, 2019
Louis Vuitton Increases Production in Romania, Mass-Market Brands Scale Back Local Operations.
Luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Akris continue to develop local manufacturing operations and hire people, while mass-market brands are cutting the number of plants they work with to make the shoes and apparel they sell throughout the world, ZF has found from publicly available (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]