Acting IntMin Fifor, go-ahead on behalf of PM for radical process to fight crime



Acting Interior Minister Mihai Fifor affirms that he received the go-ahead from Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to initiate "a radical process to fight crime and reform the system". "I have taken over the interim leadership of the Interior Ministry, following the request of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. I assure you that we will continue all the necessary investigations in the Caracal case, in order to identify the truth and to sanction all those who have not acted professionally and effectively in this case," Fifor wrote on Tuesday on Facebook. The acting Interior Minister is also committed to ensuring greater communication transparency in this case. "Also, out of respect for the families of the victims and the citizens following the developments, I am committed to ensuring greater transparency in the regular communication in this case. We will constantly make available the official information that emerges out of the steps we make. Honour and Country!," Mihai Fifor also wrote.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, publisher: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]