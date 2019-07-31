Romania Unemployment Rate Grows to 4% in June
Jul 31, 2019
Romania Unemployment Rate Grows to 4% in June.
Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched up to 4% in June from 3.9% in May, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
OMV Petrom estimates investments of nearly $ 1 billion in 2019By Emea Riga OMV Petrom estimates investments of 4 billion lei (almost $ 1 billion) for the whole of 2019, 75% going to the Upstream operating and production segment. After the first six months the company reported investments of 1.7 billion lei, according to the financial results published (...)
GSP Offshore Signs Integrated Services Contract With OMV PetromRomanian offshore services company GSP Offshore and oil and gas company OMV Petrom have signed a framework agreement for integrated offshore services of the facilities and equipment of OMV Petrom’s Upstream Division in Asset X, located in the Black Sea off (...)
Workspace Studio Posts 25% Higher Turnover, Of EUR3.6M, In 1H/2019Workspace Studio, a company specialized in fitout solutions and office furniture oriented towards human–centered ergonomic design, ended the first half of 2019 with a turnover of EUR3.5 million, up 25% from the year-earlier period. The positive evolution is mainly due to ergonomic fitting (...)
Resolute Castle 19 multinational exercise ends at CincuResolute Castle 19 multinational exercise ended on Wednesday, at the Cincu military base, in Brasov County, with a ceremony at the headquarters of the Getica National Joint Training Centre.
Taking part in the Resolute Castle 19 training exercises, which began at the end of April, were military (...)