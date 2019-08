Lender BCR Posts RON20.8M Loss in 1H



Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), owned by Austria's Erste Group, said Wednesday it registered a net loss of RON20.8 million (EUR4.4 million) in the first half due to exceptional provisions, despite solid operating profit, low risk costs and overall (...) Lender BCR Posts RON20.8M Loss in 1H.Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), owned by Austria's Erste Group, said Wednesday it registered a net loss of RON20.8 million (EUR4.4 million) in the first half due to exceptional provisions, despite solid operating profit, low risk costs and overall (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]