WeWork Enters Romanian Market; Fully Leases Forte Partners’ Matei Millo Office Building



Forte Partners, the most active developer on the Romanian office space market, has concluded an agreement with U.S. WeWork, one of the largest coworking space operators, for the lease of some 8,000 square meters of office space within the future office space project Matei Millo, located in the (...) WeWork Enters Romanian Market; Fully Leases Forte Partners’ Matei Millo Office Building.Forte Partners, the most active developer on the Romanian office space market, has concluded an agreement with U.S. WeWork, one of the largest coworking space operators, for the lease of some 8,000 square meters of office space within the future office space project Matei Millo, located in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]