Iulius Group, Atterbury Europe Invest EUR8.7M In Park To Be Part Of Iulius Town Compound In Timisoara



Real estate developer Iulius Group, held by businessman Iulian Dascalu, has invested EUR8.7 million in a park which will be part of Iulius Town in Timisoara, a mixed-use compound consisting of office spaces and a shopping mall.