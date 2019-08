Erste CEO: Romanian Banking System Works Very Well, Boasts Very Good Banks



The Romanian banking system is doing very well, boasting very good banks, Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), said Wednesday, in Vienna.