Garanti Romania Group Posts RON98M Consolidated Net Profit In 1H/2019



Financial group Garanti Romania, which includes Garanti Bank, Garanti Leasing, and consumer lending company Garanti Credite de Consum, reported a consolidated net profit of RON98 million in the first half of 2019, up 25% compared with the year-earlier period, the group said (...) Garanti Romania Group Posts RON98M Consolidated Net Profit In 1H/2019.Financial group Garanti Romania, which includes Garanti Bank, Garanti Leasing, and consumer lending company Garanti Credite de Consum, reported a consolidated net profit of RON98 million in the first half of 2019, up 25% compared with the year-earlier period, the group said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]