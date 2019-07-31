Caracal case/Banila (DIICOT): So far we don’t have clear evidence that the girls are dead



DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) chief-prosecutor Felix Banila on Wednesday stated that, until investigators have clear evidence that the two missing girls from the Olt County are dead, the authorities cannot neglect the possibility that they could be still alive. "Until we have some clear evidence that one or both the two victims are really dead, all we can say is that we have just some reasonable clues, as we call them, according to the Criminal Code and Criminal Procedure Code. But, of course, we cannot neglect any of the possibilities brought up by the investigation. (...) Until we have clear evidence that they are dead, we cannot neglect the possibility that they are still alive," Felix Banila told a press conference. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)