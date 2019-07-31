|
GSP Offshore Signs Integrated Services Contract With OMV Petrom
Jul 31, 2019
GSP Offshore Signs Integrated Services Contract With OMV Petrom.
Romanian offshore services company GSP Offshore and oil and gas company OMV Petrom have signed a framework agreement for integrated offshore services of the facilities and equipment of OMV Petrom’s Upstream Division in Asset X, located in the Black Sea off (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Constanta Casino - refreshed by Jazz Up Casino concert, performed by three renowned musicians
Jazz enthusiasts and those enjoying fusion musical experiences are invited Sunday, on 4 August, starting 19:00hrs, at the JazzUp Casino concert, to be held in the Constanta Casino, a show performed by three renowned musicians, a local administration release informed on Wednesday.
According to a (...)
Helios Phoenix Set To Start Construction Of New Industrial Project In Cluj, Within EUR5M Investment
Helios Phoenix, a Greek real estate developer holding three industrial space projects in Romania, plans to start the construction of a new project in Cluj-Napoca, in the last quarter of 2019.
OMV Petrom estimates investments of nearly $ 1 billion in 2019
By Emea Riga OMV Petrom estimates investments of 4 billion lei (almost $ 1 billion) for the whole of 2019, 75% going to the Upstream operating and production segment. After the first six months the company reported investments of 1.7 billion lei, according to the financial results published (...)
Workspace Studio Posts 25% Higher Turnover, Of EUR3.6M, In 1H/2019
Workspace Studio, a company specialized in fitout solutions and office furniture oriented towards human–centered ergonomic design, ended the first half of 2019 with a turnover of EUR3.5 million, up 25% from the year-earlier period. The positive evolution is mainly due to ergonomic fitting (...)
Andreas Treichl Says Romania Not Ready For Introduction Of Euro
Romania is not ready for the introduction of the euro and Bucharest authorities ought to consider this carefully, Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), stated Wednesday, in (...)
Resolute Castle 19 multinational exercise ends at Cincu
Resolute Castle 19 multinational exercise ended on Wednesday, at the Cincu military base, in Brasov County, with a ceremony at the headquarters of the Getica National Joint Training Centre.
Taking part in the Resolute Castle 19 training exercises, which began at the end of April, were military (...)
Erste CEO: Romanian Banking System Works Very Well, Boasts Very Good Banks
The Romanian banking system is doing very well, boasting very good banks, Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), said Wednesday, in Vienna.
