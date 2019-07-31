GSP Offshore Signs Integrated Services Contract With OMV Petrom



Romanian offshore services company GSP Offshore and oil and gas company OMV Petrom have signed a framework agreement for integrated offshore services of the facilities and equipment of OMV Petrom’s Upstream Division in Asset X, located in the Black Sea off (...) GSP Offshore Signs Integrated Services Contract With OMV Petrom.Romanian offshore services company GSP Offshore and oil and gas company OMV Petrom have signed a framework agreement for integrated offshore services of the facilities and equipment of OMV Petrom’s Upstream Division in Asset X, located in the Black Sea off (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]