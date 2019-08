OMV Petrom estimates investments of nearly $ 1 billion in 2019



OMV Petrom estimates investments of nearly $ 1 billion in 2019. By Emea Riga OMV Petrom estimates investments of 4 billion lei (almost $ 1 billion) for the whole of 2019, 75% going to the Upstream operating and production segment. After the first six months the company reported investments of 1.7 billion lei, according to the financial results published (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]