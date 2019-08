Helios Phoenix Set To Start Construction Of New Industrial Project In Cluj, Within EUR5M Investment



Helios Phoenix, a Greek real estate developer holding three industrial space projects in Romania, plans to start the construction of a new project in Cluj-Napoca, in the last quarter of 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]