Constanta Casino - refreshed by Jazz Up Casino concert, performed by three renowned musicians



Jazz enthusiasts and those enjoying fusion musical experiences are invited Sunday, on 4 August, starting 19:00hrs, at the JazzUp Casino concert, to be held in the Constanta Casino, a show performed by three renowned musicians, a local administration release informed on Wednesday. According to a release of the Constanta City Hall, a number of over 250 spectators are expected to attend the event inside the Casino, a historic monument which was included at the initiative of the Arche Association in the 7 Most Endangered programme run by Europa Nostra and the European Investment Bank. On the occasion of JazzUp Casino concert, Constanta pays a homage to the European architectural heritage and brings the community to mind the participatory preservation of the legendary Art nouveau emblem in Constanta. "Berti Barbera, Sabin Penea and Catalin Raducanu will perform the impressionistic songs of Claude Debussy, Eugcne Ysaye and Maurice Ravel, the hot-jazz of Stephane Grappelli and Michel Petrucciani or the fusion jazz of Jean-Luc Ponty and Didier Lockwood, ending with a selection of Claude Bolling’s violin and piano-jazz suite," Cult Art Association President and JazzUp Sea festival director Valentin Stefanita stated, as quoted in the release. According to the quoted source, the concert on Sunday explores the French violin repertoire from the ’20s until our century. The show begins with works paying homage to classical music, subtly slipping toward jazz’s origins, passing through a stormy jazz, close to the rock style, lounging on soul sounds and ending harmoniously, with a perfect balance between classical music and contemporary jazz. "The festival organisers, namely the Constanta City Hall and CultART Association aim to take the audience on a violin journey, which brings classical music together with today’s jazz, through some key-works, performed by the three musicians. The access is made through invitation or reservation at the rezervari@sonoro.ro, 0741 190 470 and it is free of charge," the release mentions. JazzUP Casino is a new JazzUP project and, in the future, the CultArt Association aims to organise other concerts, both in the Constanta Casino, Mamaia seaside resort and in other emblematic casinos around the country. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nona Jalba, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Constanta Casino - refreshed by Jazz Up Casino concert, performed by three renowned musicians.Jazz enthusiasts and those enjoying fusion musical experiences are invited Sunday, on 4 August, starting 19:00hrs, at the JazzUp Casino concert, to be held in the Constanta Casino, a show performed by three renowned musicians, a local administration release informed on Wednesday. According to a release of the Constanta City Hall, a number of over 250 spectators are expected to attend the event inside the Casino, a historic monument which was included at the initiative of the Arche Association in the 7 Most Endangered programme run by Europa Nostra and the European Investment Bank. On the occasion of JazzUp Casino concert, Constanta pays a homage to the European architectural heritage and brings the community to mind the participatory preservation of the legendary Art nouveau emblem in Constanta. "Berti Barbera, Sabin Penea and Catalin Raducanu will perform the impressionistic songs of Claude Debussy, Eugcne Ysaye and Maurice Ravel, the hot-jazz of Stephane Grappelli and Michel Petrucciani or the fusion jazz of Jean-Luc Ponty and Didier Lockwood, ending with a selection of Claude Bolling’s violin and piano-jazz suite," Cult Art Association President and JazzUp Sea festival director Valentin Stefanita stated, as quoted in the release. According to the quoted source, the concert on Sunday explores the French violin repertoire from the ’20s until our century. The show begins with works paying homage to classical music, subtly slipping toward jazz’s origins, passing through a stormy jazz, close to the rock style, lounging on soul sounds and ending harmoniously, with a perfect balance between classical music and contemporary jazz. "The festival organisers, namely the Constanta City Hall and CultART Association aim to take the audience on a violin journey, which brings classical music together with today’s jazz, through some key-works, performed by the three musicians. The access is made through invitation or reservation at the rezervari@sonoro.ro, 0741 190 470 and it is free of charge," the release mentions. JazzUP Casino is a new JazzUP project and, in the future, the CultArt Association aims to organise other concerts, both in the Constanta Casino, Mamaia seaside resort and in other emblematic casinos around the country. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nona Jalba, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Helios Phoenix Set To Start Construction Of New Industrial Project In Cluj, Within EUR5M Investment Helios Phoenix, a Greek real estate developer holding three industrial space projects in Romania, plans to start the construction of a new project in Cluj-Napoca, in the last quarter of 2019.



OMV Petrom estimates investments of nearly $ 1 billion in 2019 By Emea Riga OMV Petrom estimates investments of 4 billion lei (almost $ 1 billion) for the whole of 2019, 75% going to the Upstream operating and production segment. After the first six months the company reported investments of 1.7 billion lei, according to the financial results published (...)



GSP Offshore Signs Integrated Services Contract With OMV Petrom Romanian offshore services company GSP Offshore and oil and gas company OMV Petrom have signed a framework agreement for integrated offshore services of the facilities and equipment of OMV Petrom’s Upstream Division in Asset X, located in the Black Sea off (...)



Workspace Studio Posts 25% Higher Turnover, Of EUR3.6M, In 1H/2019 Workspace Studio, a company specialized in fitout solutions and office furniture oriented towards human–centered ergonomic design, ended the first half of 2019 with a turnover of EUR3.5 million, up 25% from the year-earlier period. The positive evolution is mainly due to ergonomic fitting (...)



Andreas Treichl Says Romania Not Ready For Introduction Of Euro Romania is not ready for the introduction of the euro and Bucharest authorities ought to consider this carefully, Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), stated Wednesday, in (...)



Resolute Castle 19 multinational exercise ends at Cincu Resolute Castle 19 multinational exercise ended on Wednesday, at the Cincu military base, in Brasov County, with a ceremony at the headquarters of the Getica National Joint Training Centre. Taking part in the Resolute Castle 19 training exercises, which began at the end of April, were military (...)



Erste CEO: Romanian Banking System Works Very Well, Boasts Very Good Banks The Romanian banking system is doing very well, boasting very good banks, Andreas Treichl, CEO of Erste Group, which owns Romanian lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), said Wednesday, in Vienna.

