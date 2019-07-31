Constanta Casino - refreshed by Jazz Up Casino concert, performed by three renowned musicians
Constanta Casino - refreshed by Jazz Up Casino concert, performed by three renowned musicians.
Jazz enthusiasts and those enjoying fusion musical experiences are invited Sunday, on 4 August, starting 19:00hrs, at the JazzUp Casino concert, to be held in the Constanta Casino, a show performed by three renowned musicians, a local administration release informed on Wednesday.
According to a release of the Constanta City Hall, a number of over 250 spectators are expected to attend the event inside the Casino, a historic monument which was included at the initiative of the Arche Association in the 7 Most Endangered programme run by Europa Nostra and the European Investment Bank. On the occasion of JazzUp Casino concert, Constanta pays a homage to the European architectural heritage and brings the community to mind the participatory preservation of the legendary Art nouveau emblem in Constanta.
"Berti Barbera, Sabin Penea and Catalin Raducanu will perform the impressionistic songs of Claude Debussy, Eugcne Ysaye and Maurice Ravel, the hot-jazz of Stephane Grappelli and Michel Petrucciani or the fusion jazz of Jean-Luc Ponty and Didier Lockwood, ending with a selection of Claude Bolling’s violin and piano-jazz suite," Cult Art Association President and JazzUp Sea festival director Valentin Stefanita stated, as quoted in the release.
According to the quoted source, the concert on Sunday explores the French violin repertoire from the ’20s until our century. The show begins with works paying homage to classical music, subtly slipping toward jazz’s origins, passing through a stormy jazz, close to the rock style, lounging on soul sounds and ending harmoniously, with a perfect balance between classical music and contemporary jazz.
"The festival organisers, namely the Constanta City Hall and CultART Association aim to take the audience on a violin journey, which brings classical music together with today’s jazz, through some key-works, performed by the three musicians. The access is made through invitation or reservation at the rezervari@sonoro.ro, 0741 190 470 and it is free of charge," the release mentions.
JazzUP Casino is a new JazzUP project and, in the future, the CultArt Association aims to organise other concerts, both in the Constanta Casino, Mamaia seaside resort and in other emblematic casinos around the country. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nona Jalba, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
