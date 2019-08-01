Romania's government expected to introduce tax on sugar rich beverages, increase cigarette excise



The Government is expected to adopt on Monday an ordinance introducing new economic measures, including a new tax applied to beverages with a high level of sugar, official sources have said. The tax would be applied starting September 1.