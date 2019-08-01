|
|
|
Romania's government expected to introduce tax on sugar rich beverages, increase cigarette excise
Aug 1, 2019
Romania's government expected to introduce tax on sugar rich beverages, increase cigarette excise.
The Government is expected to adopt on Monday an ordinance introducing new economic measures, including a new tax applied to beverages with a high level of sugar, official sources have said. The tax would be applied starting September 1.
[Read the article in HotNews]
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
MOL's Diesel Sales Grow 3.1% in 1H in Romania, gasoline Sales Decline 1.3%
Diesel sales in Romania of Hungary’s oil group MOL grew 3.1% on the year in the first six months, to 262,000 tons, while gasoline sales declined 1.3%, to 77,000 tons, the company said Friday.
Arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments at 5 ml-plus in H1, down 4.4 pct YoY
Arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments in H1 this year totaled 5.035 million, by 4.4 pct lower YoY, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).
However, the number of tourist arrivals this June was 8.3 pct higher compared to the same (...)
Romania Adjusted Retail Sales Grow 5.7% YoY in June
Romanian adjusted retail sales rose 5.7% year-on-year in June, after a modest annual growth of 3.7% in May, data from the country’s statistics institute showed Friday.
We must be permanently aware of importance to fight racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, president Iohannis says
President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message on the occasion of the commemoration of the Roma genocide day, stressing the necessity of permanent awareness of the importance of fighting racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism, specifying that this day is a good opportunity for the authorities (...)
Leoni Wiring Systems Arad Profit Triples YoY To RON20.8M In 2018
Leoni Wiring Systems Arad, the local division of Germany’s Leoni Group, with global sales of nearly EUR5.1 billion, reported a turnover of RON896.6 million (EUR192.8 million) in 2018, up 13% year-over-year, according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...)
Mega Image Doubles Surface Area Of Its Warehouse In Stefanestii de Jos To Eight Hectares
Belgian-Dutch retailer Mega Image, present on the Romanian market with over 700 stores, is doubling the surface area of its logistics warehouse in Stefanestii de Jos to eight hectares.
Loredana, Carla's Dream, Cargo, Vama, Smiley to stage week-end concerts in Constanta
Constanta City Hall has announced that this weekend, as well, the city's Ovidiu Square will treat people to an unforgettable atmosphere by outdoors concerts to be stage by Loredana, Mandinga, Smiley, Fly Project, Carla's Dream, Cargo, Vama, as part of the four-weekend One (...)
|