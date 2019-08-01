BRD Group Posts RON787M Net Profit in 1H



BRD Groupe Societe Generale on Thursday said it recorded a net profit of RON787 million in the first half of 2019, compared with RON757 million in the same period last year, while its net banking income grew 8.7% on the year, to RON1.6 (...) BRD Group Posts RON787M Net Profit in 1H.BRD Groupe Societe Generale on Thursday said it recorded a net profit of RON787 million in the first half of 2019, compared with RON757 million in the same period last year, while its net banking income grew 8.7% on the year, to RON1.6 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]