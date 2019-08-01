One United Buys 8.2-Hectare Lakeside Land In Record Deal Estimated At Nearly EUR8M



One United, one of the most active developers of office space and residential projects on the Romanian market, has acquired from First Bank, formerly known as Piraeus Bank, a land of 8.2 hectares by the side of Plumbuita Lake in capital Bucharest, within a transaction estimated at nearly EUR8 (...)