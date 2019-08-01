Eurostat: Six In Ten Romanians Cannot Afford A One-Week Annual Holiday



Six in ten Romanians cannot afford a one-week annual holiday away from home, double compared with the EU average, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, said on Thursday.