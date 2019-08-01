Agricola Group Turnover Grows 7% in 1H, to RON364.7M



Meat processor Agricola Group reported a total turnover of RON364.7 million in the first half of 2019, nearly 7% higher than in the same period last year, after exiting the convenience retail business and Comcereal. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]