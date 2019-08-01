ICR: "Oedipe Redux" - Enescu’s opera re-envisioned in jazz key at Europalia Arts Festival



The "Oedipe Redux" project, a contemporary "re-envision" in a jazz key of Enescu's masterpiece, created by Romanian artist Lucian Ban and US violinist Mat Maneri, will be performed at the Europalia International Arts Festival, in a tour including five opera concerts in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, between 19-29 November 2019. According to a release of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, under various titles, the "Oedipe Redux" project will be presented at Regional cultural centre Dudelange Opderschmelz (Luxembourg) on 19 November, Bimhuis, Amsterdam (the Netherlands) on 22 November, La Briquetterie Schiltigheim (France) on 23 November, BOZAR Brussels on 27 November and In het Koorenhuis, The Hague (the Netherlands) on 29 November. Within this project, "Oedipe" is radically reinterpreted by Mat Maneri, a violinist nominated at the Grammy Awards and by Lucian Ban, the famous Romanian jazz pianist, along with six other leading musicians of the genre: French clarinetist Louis Sclavis, conceptualist performer of Austrian origin Theo Bleckmann (voice), US performer and composed of Taiwanese origin Jen Shyu, renowned bassist and composer John Hebert, co-authored with Lucian Ban on the "Enesco Re-Imagined" project, Americans Tom Rainey (percussion) and Ralph Alessi (trumpet). Composed by George Enescu between 1921 and 1931, "Oedip" has four acts and a French libretto by Edmond Fleg, being inspired from the tragedies "Oedipus the King" and "Oedipus at Colonus" written by Sophocles. Romania presents at Europalia over 250 events, which will take place in Belgium and other countries around it. Romania's participation in the prestigious festival, which will unfold between October 2019 and January 2020, is ensured by the ICR, in partnership with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Culture and National Identity Ministry and the Government Secretariat General. One of the most important international arts festivals, Europalia is considered the largest cultural event in Belgium. The festival is organized every two years, under the patronage of the Royal Family of Belgium, in Belgium and in neighboring countries - France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany or the United Kingdom. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

