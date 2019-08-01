IKEA Opens Fourth Pick-Up Point For Collection Of Items Ordered Online, In Mall Plaza



Swedish furniture and home décor retailer IKEA on Thursday opened its fourth collection point in Romania, within Mall Plaza shopping center in Bucharest, where customers can pick up the products ordered online. IKEA Opens Fourth Pick-Up Point For Collection Of Items Ordered Online, In Mall Plaza.Swedish furniture and home décor retailer IKEA on Thursday opened its fourth collection point in Romania, within Mall Plaza shopping center in Bucharest, where customers can pick up the products ordered online. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]