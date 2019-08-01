Fabryo Turnover Up Over 10% YoY In 1Q/2019



Paints manufacturer Fabryo, which was acquired by Dutch group Akzo Nobel in 2018, reported an increase of over 10% in revenue in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same period a year before. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]