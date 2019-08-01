 
August 1, 2019

Loredana, Carla’s Dream, Cargo, Vama, Smiley to stage week-end concerts in Constanta
Constanta City Hall has announced that this weekend, as well, the city’s Ovidiu Square will treat people to an unforgettable atmosphere by outdoors concerts to be stage by Loredana, Mandinga, Smiley, Fly Project, Carla’s Dream, Cargo, Vama, as part of the four-weekend One Festival. "The City Hall of Constanta is turning this weekend, as well, the Ovidiu Square into the hottest place on the Romanian Black Sea coast. Friday evening - Magic Nights - Loredana and Mandinga will surely create an unforgettable atmosphere. The party continues on Saturday evening at Kiss Energy, with shows by Liviu Teodorescu, Fly Project, Mario Fresh, Vanotek, Smiley and Carla’s Dream. Timpuri Noi, Cargo and Vama are the bands to perform on Sunday night as part of the Rock Nights," the city hall says in a press statement. Introducing the artists will be well-known DJs. Admission is free. "So, get ready for a new weekend of Romanian music and new special moments in Ovidiu Square in Constanta. Introducing the artists will be your favorite DJs of Kiss FM, Magic FM and Rock FM. A sea of people and just one heart beating to the same beat," says the local administration. Four weekends - July 26 - August 18 - pop-rock aficionados attend in Ovidiu Square outdoors concerts and recitals by Romanian bands and soloists, as 40 live performances are staged during 12 evenings. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nona Jalba, editor: Karina Olteanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

