Caracal Case/Acting IntMin Fifor: Minister’s Control Body report, already transposed into decisions



Acting Interior Minister Mihai Fifor stated on Thursday, in regards to the information of the Interior Ministry report according to which deputy of the Olt County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) would have lied his superior in regard to the time when he learned about the disappearance of Alexandra Macesanu, that this aspect is to be established by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) investigation and the conclusions of the report of the Minister's Control Body have already been transposed into decisions. "If it happened like that, this shall be established by the investigation which is conducted on the one side by the DIICOT, on the other side, as I have told you, the conclusions of the Minister's Control Body report have already been transposed into decisions by Chief Commissioner Florin Dragnea and measures are being taken," he stated. Fifor said that he requested an analysis regarding the staff deficit of MAI employees, underscoring that the numbers of Interior Ministry personnel should be increased. "We want to see what is the staff deficit. I also requested [an analysis on] endowment, because there are things to be analysed and I hope such data is already on my desk, so that I can make this analysis. But certainly, the numbers of Interior Ministry personnel should be increased. We will definitely carry out these discussions with the chiefs of arms services, too, but we shall also discuss with the unions. I promised those in the unions, at yesterday's meeting, that we would meet again next week, because we have to analyse all these things. And, if I said that we were going to enter a logic of normality and a resettlement of this ministry, then that's what we shall do," Fifor added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

MOL's Diesel Sales Grow 3.1% in 1H in Romania, gasoline Sales Decline 1.3% Diesel sales in Romania of Hungary’s oil group MOL grew 3.1% on the year in the first six months, to 262,000 tons, while gasoline sales declined 1.3%, to 77,000 tons, the company said Friday.



Arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments at 5 ml-plus in H1, down 4.4 pct YoY Arrivals in Romania's tourist accommodation establishments in H1 this year totaled 5.035 million, by 4.4 pct lower YoY, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). However, the number of tourist arrivals this June was 8.3 pct higher compared to the same (...)



Romania Adjusted Retail Sales Grow 5.7% YoY in June Romanian adjusted retail sales rose 5.7% year-on-year in June, after a modest annual growth of 3.7% in May, data from the country’s statistics institute showed Friday.



We must be permanently aware of importance to fight racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, president Iohannis says President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message on the occasion of the commemoration of the Roma genocide day, stressing the necessity of permanent awareness of the importance of fighting racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism, specifying that this day is a good opportunity for the authorities (...)



Leoni Wiring Systems Arad Profit Triples YoY To RON20.8M In 2018 Leoni Wiring Systems Arad, the local division of Germany’s Leoni Group, with global sales of nearly EUR5.1 billion, reported a turnover of RON896.6 million (EUR192.8 million) in 2018, up 13% year-over-year, according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...)



Mega Image Doubles Surface Area Of Its Warehouse In Stefanestii de Jos To Eight Hectares Belgian-Dutch retailer Mega Image, present on the Romanian market with over 700 stores, is doubling the surface area of its logistics warehouse in Stefanestii de Jos to eight hectares.



Loredana, Carla's Dream, Cargo, Vama, Smiley to stage week-end concerts in Constanta Constanta City Hall has announced that this weekend, as well, the city's Ovidiu Square will treat people to an unforgettable atmosphere by outdoors concerts to be stage by Loredana, Mandinga, Smiley, Fly Project, Carla's Dream, Cargo, Vama, as part of the four-weekend One (...)

