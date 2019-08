Leoni Wiring Systems Arad Profit Triples YoY To RON20.8M In 2018



Leoni Wiring Systems Arad, the local division of Germany’s Leoni Group, with global sales of nearly EUR5.1 billion, reported a turnover of RON896.6 million (EUR192.8 million) in 2018, up 13% year-over-year, according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) Leoni Wiring Systems Arad Profit Triples YoY To RON20.8M In 2018.Leoni Wiring Systems Arad, the local division of Germany’s Leoni Group, with global sales of nearly EUR5.1 billion, reported a turnover of RON896.6 million (EUR192.8 million) in 2018, up 13% year-over-year, according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]