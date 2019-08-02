We must be permanently aware of importance to fight racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, president Iohannis says



President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message on the occasion of the commemoration of the Roma genocide day, stressing the necessity of permanent awareness of the importance of fighting racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism, specifying that this day is a good opportunity for the authorities to re-assert commitment for an inclusive society. "On the occasion of the Roma Genocide Memorial Day, we honour the sufferance of the almost half a million of Roma children, women and men who during the WW II have fallen victims to genocide. We are not allowed to ever forget the criminal consequences of the chauvinistic and racist policies and we must be permanently aware of the importance of fighting racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism," the president says in his message. Iohannis asserts that the Roma genocide is an episode of a "moving tragicalness" in our national history. "Romania faced the cruelest realities of hatred and intolerance. As many as 25,000 Roma the parents of whom had fought in the Great War for the country's national unity were 'evacuated' to Transdniester, being labeled as 'dangerous and undesirable'. Albeit less talked about and documented, the Roma genocide is undoubtedly an episode of a dramatic tragicalness, not only in the history of this community, but also in our national history," the president says. Iohannis re-asserts his commitment to contribute to the protection of all of the ethnic minorities' rights. "The new generations must know their past so that they could understand the value of diversity and solidarity," Iohannis adds.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)

