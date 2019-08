MOL's Diesel Sales Grow 3.1% in 1H in Romania, gasoline Sales Decline 1.3%



Diesel sales in Romania of Hungary's oil group MOL grew 3.1% on the year in the first six months, to 262,000 tons, while gasoline sales declined 1.3%, to 77,000 tons, the company said Friday.