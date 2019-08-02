Caracal case/ DIICOT complex investigation at suspect’s home, concrete-filled pits at the scene searched too



Prosecutors of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) and forensic police will conduct on Friday a complex and thorough investigation at the home of Gheorghe Dinca, the main suspect in the case of the disappearance of two teenage girls in Caracal, examining also the concrete-filled pits in the house yard, said DIICOT spokesperson Mihaela Porime. "We are executing a search warrant at the defendant's home, following the transfer of the case from the Craiova DIICOT branch. We will proceed to a complex and thorough forensic examination, together with police from the Bucharest Police Homicide Service, the Directorate for the Combat of Organised Crime, the Forensics Institute and the Bucharest Police Forensics Service. When I speak of a complex action I mean that the entire area will be divided into sectors that will be examined by various teams. We will clear the spot and also look at those concrete-filled pits," Mihaela Porime said, speaking from the scene of the investigation. Gheorghe Dinca was brought home from Bucharest to also participate in the action. During more than 9 hours of hearing Thursday night at the DIICOT headquarters in Bucharest he maintained his previous statement that he killed the girls, but also gave new details that will be now verified by investigators. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Rodica State)

