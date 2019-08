Romania's Education minister Andronescu sacked over "irresponible" statements in teenager's murder case



Romanian PM Viorica Dancila on Friday dismissed Education minister Ecaterina Andronescu over "deeply flawed" statements the minister made on Thursday in relation to a teenager's murder case that has shaken Romania.