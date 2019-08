Veolia Romania Posts EUR196.5M Turnover In 1H/2019, Eyes EUR365M In 2019



Veolia Romania companies reported a turnover of EUR196.5 million in January-June 2019, and estimations for 2019 point to a turnover of approximately EUR365 million and a profit of EUR9.5 million, said Veolia Romania CEO, Madalin (...) Veolia Romania Posts EUR196.5M Turnover In 1H/2019, Eyes EUR365M In 2019.Veolia Romania companies reported a turnover of EUR196.5 million in January-June 2019, and estimations for 2019 point to a turnover of approximately EUR365 million and a profit of EUR9.5 million, said Veolia Romania CEO, Madalin (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]