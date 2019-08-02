Code Yellow advisory for heavy rains, storms for most country regions, until Saturday



The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday two Code Yellow advisories of rains and storms targeting most of the country, valid until Saturday evening. Thus, the first Code Yellow advisory was issued for 20 counties in the west and south-west of the country and it is valid as of Friday evening, 21:00hrs until Saturday morning, 09:00hrs. In Banat, Crisana, Maramures, Oltenia, west and north of Transylvania and locally in the Southern Carpathians, there will be intervals when accentuated atmospheric instability shall be reported. There will be reports of torrential rainfall, electric discharges, wind intensifications, storms and locally hail storms. In short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 20-25 liters / sq m and in restricted areas 40 to 50 liters / sq m. On Friday afternoon, such phenomena will also be reported temporarily in the eastern and south-eastern regions, but in restricted areas. The Code Yellow warning issued for Saturday targets 29 counties in the center, north, east and southeast of the country. Between 09:00hrs and 21:00hrs, in Maramures, Transylvania, Moldavia, Dobrogea, east and north-east of Muntenia and locally in the mountain area, there will be intervals of accentuated atmospheric instability. Torrential rainfalls will be reported, as well as frequent thunder strikes, wind intensifications, storms and hail storms. In short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 25 liters/sq m and in restricted areas 50 to 70 liters/sq m. On Saturday, locally in Oltenia and temporarily in south-west of Muntenia, wind intensification will be reported, with the gust of wind reaching over 50 - 60 km/h. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) Code Yellow advisory for heavy rains, storms for most country regions, until Saturday.The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Friday two Code Yellow advisories of rains and storms targeting most of the country, valid until Saturday evening. Thus, the first Code Yellow advisory was issued for 20 counties in the west and south-west of the country and it is valid as of Friday evening, 21:00hrs until Saturday morning, 09:00hrs. In Banat, Crisana, Maramures, Oltenia, west and north of Transylvania and locally in the Southern Carpathians, there will be intervals when accentuated atmospheric instability shall be reported. There will be reports of torrential rainfall, electric discharges, wind intensifications, storms and locally hail storms. In short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 20-25 liters / sq m and in restricted areas 40 to 50 liters / sq m. On Friday afternoon, such phenomena will also be reported temporarily in the eastern and south-eastern regions, but in restricted areas. The Code Yellow warning issued for Saturday targets 29 counties in the center, north, east and southeast of the country. Between 09:00hrs and 21:00hrs, in Maramures, Transylvania, Moldavia, Dobrogea, east and north-east of Muntenia and locally in the mountain area, there will be intervals of accentuated atmospheric instability. Torrential rainfalls will be reported, as well as frequent thunder strikes, wind intensifications, storms and hail storms. In short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 25 liters/sq m and in restricted areas 50 to 70 liters/sq m. On Saturday, locally in Oltenia and temporarily in south-west of Muntenia, wind intensification will be reported, with the gust of wind reaching over 50 - 60 km/h. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Cristina Zaharia) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis sends message on the 100th anniversary since establishment of Romanian administration in Timisoara President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday sent a message to mark the 100th anniversary since the establishment of the Romanian administration in Timisoara, pointing out that, on the same year when we also mark the 30th anniversary year of the December 1989 Revolution, started in Timisoara, a (...)



Caracal case/DIICOT: Lab tests show genetic profile of a single person - Alexandra Macesanu The lab tests conducted so far in the Caracal case showed the genetic profile of a single person - Alexandra Mihaela Macesanu, the result being based on the scientific comparison of the genetic profile of the sample taken from the defendant's house with the genetic profile of the (...)



​Teenage girl missing in suspected murder case confirmed dead by DNA tests, say judicial sources and relative Results of DNA tests have "99% confirmed" that bones found in the home of a suspect murderer in Caracal, South Romania belong to the missing teenager whose suspected death has shaken the country for the past week, as judicial sources have told news agency Agerpres. A relative of the (...)



Blood stains found in avowed criminal Dinca's house (sources) Investigators who went to Caracal on Friday, at Gheorghe Dinca's house, the man who admitted having killed teenage girls Alexandra Macesanu and Luiza Melencu, found blood stains and bone fragments, according to some judicial sources. The fragments appear to be of human bones and they (...)



Romania's Tig advance to Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe semis Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig on Friday advanced to the semifinals of the women's singles event of the 125,00-USD Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe tournament in Germany, after defeating Georgian Ekaterina Gorgodze in two straight sets 7-5 6-0. World number 223, Tig took one hour and ten (...)



Forensic report says bones found at alleged criminal's home belong to teen girl (sources) Bone fragments collected from the home of alleged criminal Gheorghe Dinca in Caracal belong to a girl aged 15 to 17 years, show the results of a forensic anthropological analysis conducted by the National Institute of Legal Medicine (INML), according to sources with the institute. The forensic (...)



Ousted EduMin Andronescu: My intention wasn't to accuse Alexandra Dismissed Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu stated on Friday that her intention regarding her statement made on a television show, wasn't to accuse Alexandra Macesanu, the 15-year-old teenager who went missing in Caracal, or her parents, for using an illicit means of (...)

