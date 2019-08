PM Dancila fires EduMin Andronescu, recommends interim replacement



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday announced having dismissed Ecaterina Andronescu from the position of Education Minister for the latter’s "profoundly wrong" statements made recently on a television show. In a Facebook post, Dancila said she will recommend Culture Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz to take over as interim Education Minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) PM Dancila fires EduMin Andronescu, recommends interim replacement.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Friday announced having dismissed Ecaterina Andronescu from the position of Education Minister for the latter’s "profoundly wrong" statements made recently on a television show. In a Facebook post, Dancila said she will recommend Culture Minister Valer-Daniel Breaz to take over as interim Education Minister. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]